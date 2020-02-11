WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.22 and last traded at $53.23, 253,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 239,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2,018.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

