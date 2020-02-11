WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Shares of NYSE:WPX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 111,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.29. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $15.32.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at $58,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

