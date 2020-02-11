Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,770 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $15,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,877,000 after purchasing an additional 511,726 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 153.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 50,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XEL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.07. The stock had a trading volume of 142,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,496. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XEL. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.85.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

