XML Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,278 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 25.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron by 7.0% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.6% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $111.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,677,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,034,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.90. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

