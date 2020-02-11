Yamaha Motor (YAMHF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 5.21%. On average, analysts expect Yamaha Motor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

Shares of YAMHF remained flat at $$18.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 112. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. Yamaha Motor has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YAMHF shares. ValuEngine raised Yamaha Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.