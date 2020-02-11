Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.84 Per Share

Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.61) and the lowest is ($2.00). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.68) to ($6.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($2.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

ALNY stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.54. 873,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.42. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 2.47.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $774,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $1,375,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,633 shares in the company, valued at $22,985,552.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,628 shares of company stock worth $24,266,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,537,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,340,000 after acquiring an additional 109,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,353,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 434,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after acquiring an additional 86,454 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 63,166 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.