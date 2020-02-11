Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Century Aluminum reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Aluminum.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CENX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $188,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $177,459.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 28,141 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 123,050 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 997,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,852. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $496.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.03. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.