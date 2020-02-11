Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) will report $1.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. EnLink Midstream reported sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. EnLink Midstream’s revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

ENLC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,780,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,228. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $13.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.10%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,071.43%.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,297.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

