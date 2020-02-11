Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 416,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.11. 284,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

