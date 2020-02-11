Zacks: Analysts Expect Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.14). Appian also reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.73.

Appian stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.38. The company had a trading volume of 653,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,592. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Appian has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61.

In other news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,727. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $807,528. 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,578,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,736,000 after purchasing an additional 431,901 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Appian by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 930,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,565,000 after acquiring an additional 303,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Appian by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 28,837 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 2,806.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 584,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,752,000 after acquiring an additional 564,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 405,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

