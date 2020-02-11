Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.25). AC Immune reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AC Immune.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. AC Immune had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million.

ACIU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AC Immune has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of AC Immune stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 20,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,154. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.08 and a quick ratio of 22.09. The company has a market cap of $641.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 321,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 173,555 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AC Immune by 516.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 102,887 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AC Immune in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.