Zacks: Brokerages Expect CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. CyrusOne posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CyrusOne.

CONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.52.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at $22,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,456 shares of company stock worth $7,900,195 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CONE traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.89. 994,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,752. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.74.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

