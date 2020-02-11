Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Post $0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. Hostess Brands posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

TWNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,939,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,307,348 shares of company stock worth $18,533,779. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 54,888 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 454,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 21,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000.

TWNK opened at $13.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.59.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.