Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.65. Mondelez International posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after buying an additional 3,027,963 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $206,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.97. 5,561,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,138,154. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.