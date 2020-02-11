Zacks: Brokerages Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Announce $2.96 EPS

Equities analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings per share of $2.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.89. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings per share of $2.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $13.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.58 to $13.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.60 to $15.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

TMO traded up $3.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.53. 872,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.70 and a 200 day moving average of $302.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $243.38 and a 12-month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.