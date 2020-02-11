Zacks Investment Research Lowers Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Strong Sell

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

FNKO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Funko from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Funko from to in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Funko from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Shares of FNKO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.58. 2,334,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. Funko has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $425.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38.

In other Funko news, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Funko by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Funko during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

