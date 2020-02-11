Zacks Investment Research Lowers Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) to Sell

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of TWST stock traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 234.22% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $216,268.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,352. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $495,660.00. Insiders have sold 89,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,161 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1,358.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

