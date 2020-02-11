Zcoin Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $73.42 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $7.78 or 0.00079133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,820.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.63 or 0.02255325 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.67 or 0.04545288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00749592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00858530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00119781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010134 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00026731 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00708941 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Zcoin

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,441,268 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, QBTC, Huobi, TDAX, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit, Coinroom and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

