ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZIXI. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

ZIXI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 316,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

In other ZIX news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $376,635.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,784,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,878,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in ZIX by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 782,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 512,950 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ZIX by 338.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 433,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in ZIX by 3,056.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 430,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 417,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

