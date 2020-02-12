$0.08 EPS Expected for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,266,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.69. 2,781,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,732. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

