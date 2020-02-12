$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

AHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

AHT opened at $2.67 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $273.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $37,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

