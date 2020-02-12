$0.41 EPS Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.35.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.59. 2,449,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,297. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $23.76.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 19.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 145,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

