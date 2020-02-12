$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings. AAR posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.16 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $798,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,380,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $444,014.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,163 shares of company stock worth $2,935,560 in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,994,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,022,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 255,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 203,599 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 873,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,172,000 after purchasing an additional 195,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 11.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,709,000 after purchasing an additional 106,127 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.37. 169,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,446. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AAR has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $52.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

