$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Several research firms have recently commented on XRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,277,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,297,000 after buying an additional 116,436 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,250,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,355,000 after buying an additional 796,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $58.00 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

