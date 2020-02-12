$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.75. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FBC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

FBC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 115,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.5% in the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,635 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 184,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 126,608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 624,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 62,031 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 456,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 222,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105,764 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

