10,000 Shares in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Bought by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 80.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in ING Groep by 525.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ING shares. Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

NYSE ING opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. ING Groep NV has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

