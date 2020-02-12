10,433 Shares in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,321,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,507,000 after buying an additional 795,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,065,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,403,000 after acquiring an additional 158,151 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,583,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,760,000 after acquiring an additional 32,160 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,400,000 after purchasing an additional 299,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,286,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.89. 217,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.45. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76.

A number of research firms have commented on DISCK. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

