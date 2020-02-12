$117.74 Million in Sales Expected for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will post sales of $117.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.96 million. Weingarten Realty Investors posted sales of $123.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year sales of $474.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.80 million to $478.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $485.29 million, with estimates ranging from $465.70 million to $509.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Weingarten Realty Investors.

Several research firms have commented on WRI. ValuEngine upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Compass Point cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 116.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 394.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,407. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.68. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $32.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

