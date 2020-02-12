1,205 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC traded up $7.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,433. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.84 and its 200-day moving average is $245.23. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $178.57 and a 52-week high of $287.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

