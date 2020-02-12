13,068 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Purchased by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 473.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 421.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,471. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $20.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0768 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

