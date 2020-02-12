$135.69 Million in Sales Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to announce $135.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.20 million. Lannett posted sales of $172.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $542.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.13 million to $545.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $587.31 million, with estimates ranging from $566.30 million to $618.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $136.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

LCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Lannett by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lannett by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Lannett stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. 633,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,489. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a market cap of $365.51 million, a PE ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

