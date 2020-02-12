$145.45 Million in Sales Expected for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) to report sales of $145.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.58 million. Empire State Realty Trust reported sales of $123.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $577.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.22 million to $581.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $587.16 million, with estimates ranging from $577.76 million to $596.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Empire State Realty Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.64. 945,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,050. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $16.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,397,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.