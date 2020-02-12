1ST CITRUS BANC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

1ST CITRUS BANC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCIT) declared a dividend on Friday, January 17th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from 1ST CITRUS BANC/SH SH’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Shares of FCIT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. 1ST CITRUS BANC/SH SH has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $27.35.
1ST CITRUS BANC/SH SH Company Profile
