1ST CITRUS BANC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

1ST CITRUS BANC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCIT) declared a dividend on Friday, January 17th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from 1ST CITRUS BANC/SH SH’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Shares of FCIT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. 1ST CITRUS BANC/SH SH has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $27.35.

1ST CITRUS BANC/SH SH Company Profile

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citrus Bank that offers various community banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company provides personal banking services, such as personal checking, personal interest checking, senior checking, economy checking, personal savings, personal money market, and IRA savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; auto, boat, home equity, home improvements, and vacations loans; and online bill payment, personal payment, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and night depository services.

