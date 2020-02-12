$2.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will report $2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.35 and the lowest is $1.37. United Therapeutics posted earnings of $3.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $13.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $128.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.63, a P/E/G ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average of $86.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,383,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,943,000 after purchasing an additional 201,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 640,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,059,000 after acquiring an additional 180,803 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 490,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,196,000 after acquiring an additional 150,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

