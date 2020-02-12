21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Short Interest Update

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,900 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 15th total of 487,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:VNET traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 754,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,914. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 0.98. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.35 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 685.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 96.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

