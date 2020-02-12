284 Shares in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $36,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,569.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,870 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.03 and a 200-day moving average of $110.62. The company has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

