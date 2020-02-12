2,886 Shares in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Bought by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

FTV stock opened at $79.40 on Wednesday. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $1,342,698.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

