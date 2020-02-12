$3.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to report $3.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.38 and the lowest is $2.74. Whirlpool posted earnings of $3.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $16.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.81 to $16.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $17.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.32 to $18.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share.

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.25.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.85. The company had a trading volume of 20,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,908. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

