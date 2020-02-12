$3.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.56. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings of $3.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $14.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.40 to $14.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $16.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS.

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.71. 332,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,169. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.18, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $115.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.00%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,439.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $287,820.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 39,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,142,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,798,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

