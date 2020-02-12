3,000 Shares in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Separately, XR Securities LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RUSL opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82. Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $83.00.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL)

