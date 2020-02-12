3,057 Shares in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of FMC by 327.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 300,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,948,000 after purchasing an additional 229,818 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 539,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,887,000 after buying an additional 40,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. SpareBank 1 Markets AS raised their price target on shares of FMC from to in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $106.33. 20,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,143. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $70.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

