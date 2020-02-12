325 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Acquired by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 58.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $153.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $125.26 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.19.

