3,500 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Acquired by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 0.3% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $4,655,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.75. 1,246,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,437. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.