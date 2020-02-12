$4.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) to post earnings per share of $4.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.88 and the lowest is $3.75. Credit Acceptance reported earnings of $8.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $21.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.01 to $24.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $29.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.94 to $31.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 44.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CACC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.17.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total value of $442,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.07, for a total value of $6,751,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,525 shares of company stock worth $65,460,790. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1,855.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CACC traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $430.23. 9,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,546. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $385.36 and a 1-year high of $509.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 29.49 and a quick ratio of 29.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $443.21 and a 200 day moving average of $450.35.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

