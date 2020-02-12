$4.36 EPS Expected for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) to announce earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Credicorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.42. Credicorp posted earnings per share of $4.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Credicorp will report full year earnings of $17.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.27 to $18.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $19.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.90 to $19.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Credicorp.

BAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

BAP stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.88. 1,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,316. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $198.93 and a twelve month high of $252.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 614.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 23,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 10,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Credicorp by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,732,000 after acquiring an additional 60,093 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

