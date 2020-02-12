4,205 Shares in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Purchased by Retirement Network

Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,567,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,122,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,814,000 after buying an additional 343,803 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 946,967 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,383,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,108,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.70. 2,002,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $112.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.