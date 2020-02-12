61,307 Shares in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 535.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,814,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,507 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,923,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $16,294,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,119 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

ZNGA remained flat at $$6.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,410,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,871,656. Zynga Inc has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 168.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $79,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 718,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,068.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,052,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $6,622,734.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,589,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,996,162.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,268,980 shares of company stock valued at $14,535,226. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.