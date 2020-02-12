$72.97 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) will report $72.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.92 million and the lowest is $71.01 million. Nordic American Tanker posted sales of $44.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will report full year sales of $189.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.64 million to $191.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $258.62 million, with estimates ranging from $241.24 million to $276.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.03 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.81.

Shares of NYSE NAT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,528,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,346. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $505.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.92. Nordic American Tanker has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,144 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 273,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 121,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

