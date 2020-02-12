8,087 Shares in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Bought by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSV. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Forty Seven by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 47,178 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 595.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,498 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTSV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Forty Seven from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Forty Seven from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Forty Seven presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSV opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 3.59. Forty Seven Inc has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,196,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

