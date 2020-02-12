81,784 Shares in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,728,215,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,301 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Corteva by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,888,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,169 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Corteva by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,172,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,837,000 after purchasing an additional 215,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,794,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,251,000 after purchasing an additional 373,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion and a PE ratio of 21.34.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

In related news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.